Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 5,717 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 1.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,003,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,908,000 after purchasing an additional 302,116 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 679,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. 819,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,380. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

