Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 6.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,293 shares of company stock worth $113,515,121. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,194.86. 62,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,126. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,207.58. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $954.33.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

