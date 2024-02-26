TKO Group (TKO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,906,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

