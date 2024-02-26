TKO Group (TKO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,906,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

Earnings History for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.