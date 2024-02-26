Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $96.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of TOL opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

