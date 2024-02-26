TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 838,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 710,175 shares.The stock last traded at $43.57 and had previously closed at $42.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Get TPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,070.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TPG’s payout ratio is -4,398.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,199,000 after purchasing an additional 320,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 59.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after buying an additional 462,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.