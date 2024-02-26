Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.75. 683,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,659. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.89. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

