Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,206 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Travel + Leisure worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 55.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 229,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,778. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

