Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Linde were worth $80,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LIN traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,710. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $324.11 and a 1-year high of $448.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.