Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $92,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,104,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,827,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.