Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 46,338 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Visa were worth $166,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

NYSE:V traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $521.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $285.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

