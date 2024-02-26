Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 742 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,816 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Adobe were worth $108,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $565.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.28 and a 200-day moving average of $570.45. The stock has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.70 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

