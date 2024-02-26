Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,230 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $53,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

LOW traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $232.40. The company had a trading volume of 956,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,947. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

