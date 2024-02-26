Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 42,790 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,790 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.10. 7,356,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,539,891. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

