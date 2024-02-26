Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 194,267 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

