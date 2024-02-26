Trexquant Investment LP Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.51. 797,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

