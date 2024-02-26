Trexquant Investment LP Has $13.29 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 33.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 515,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $141.52. 1,009,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,094. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

