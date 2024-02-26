Trexquant Investment LP Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $509.31. The stock had a trading volume of 166,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,172. The firm has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

