Trexquant Investment LP Has $19.96 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,189. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.56. 979,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

