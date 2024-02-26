Trexquant Investment LP Has $21.31 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 262.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,168 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. 7,476,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,198,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

