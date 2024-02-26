Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,071 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 5,644,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,166,020. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

