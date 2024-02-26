Trexquant Investment LP Invests $30.64 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,640,000. Constellation Brands makes up 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.96. 278,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,431. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.