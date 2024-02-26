Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,000. AutoZone accounts for 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,868.88.

AutoZone stock traded up $25.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,781.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,679.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,605.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

