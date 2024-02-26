Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 217.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,204 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.90. 3,244,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,175.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,937 shares of company stock worth $6,008,845. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

