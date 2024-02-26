Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Vertiv worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 475,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.71. 4,085,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

