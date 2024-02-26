Trexquant Investment LP Sells 74,230 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74,230 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.77. The stock had a trading volume of 515,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $149.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

