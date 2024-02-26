Trexquant Investment LP Takes $12.72 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 494,892 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.98. 3,330,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

