Trexquant Investment LP Takes $13.56 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LYV stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. 1,359,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.