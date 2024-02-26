Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $191.51. The company had a trading volume of 446,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.48. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

