Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCW. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.22.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.06 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$859.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

