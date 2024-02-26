Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Trifast Price Performance

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 76 ($0.96) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.18. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £103.45 million, a PE ratio of -2,533.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Trifast

In other Trifast news, insider Serena Lang acquired 34,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £25,004.69 ($31,484.12). In related news, insider Iain Percival purchased 129,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £98,623.68 ($124,179.90). Also, insider Serena Lang acquired 34,253 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £25,004.69 ($31,484.12). 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.