Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Trifast Price Performance
Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 76 ($0.96) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.18. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £103.45 million, a PE ratio of -2,533.33 and a beta of 1.18.
Trifast Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Trifast
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trifast
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.