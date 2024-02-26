Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 1,518 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Red Violet comprises 4.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 15.09% of Red Violet worth $42,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,946,000 after buying an additional 237,792 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 200,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.15. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

