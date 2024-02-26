Trigran Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,977 shares during the period. SiTime makes up approximately 0.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

SiTime stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,547. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

