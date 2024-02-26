Trigran Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 83.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,977 shares during the period. SiTime makes up approximately 0.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime
SiTime Stock Up 1.0 %
SiTime stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,547. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48.
SiTime Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SiTime
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.