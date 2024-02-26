Trigran Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trigran Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the quarter. Synaptics comprises approximately 13.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 3.47% of Synaptics worth $121,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

