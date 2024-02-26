Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 452,375 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Trigran Investments Inc. cut its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452,375 shares during the quarter. Brightcove makes up approximately 2.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 15.13% of Brightcove worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brightcove by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 205,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,349. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

