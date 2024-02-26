Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
