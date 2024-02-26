Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMFree Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.