Truist Financial Boosts Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $45.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

