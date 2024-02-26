Truist Financial Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $59.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.17.

APA stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in APA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

