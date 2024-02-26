Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.23% of Trustmark worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 251,681 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

