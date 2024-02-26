Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 34,753 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GSK by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in GSK by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.28. 1,710,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,295. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

