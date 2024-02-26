Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,192 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,621,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,419,000 after buying an additional 155,636 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 750,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. 88,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.