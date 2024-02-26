Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $508.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $512.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

