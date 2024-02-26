Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $6.32 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.10. 84,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,442. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.45 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

