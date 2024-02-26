Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $110.03. 1,203,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.