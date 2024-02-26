Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $32,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 573,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 210.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,084 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,614 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $23.84. 260,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,928. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

