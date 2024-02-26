Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of KMB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
