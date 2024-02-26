Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 415 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,381,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,066,867. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

