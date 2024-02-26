Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 8,716 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $55.40. 6,919,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

