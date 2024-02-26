Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,449. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

