Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 2,392 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. 8,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $216.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 578.98%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

