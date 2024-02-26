Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MTN stock traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average is $224.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

